Support Worker/Escort (Weekends) - Father Hudson's Care

Ref: P1592

Department: St Catherine's Bungalows

Location: Coleshill

Salary: £10.40 per hour

Closing Date: 28 February 2023

Do you have a passion and commitment to working for a charitable organisation that supports people in need in the care sector to improve their quality of life. If so, this will be a great opportunity for you that will give you a true sense of job satisfaction.

Father Hudsons Care set in the beautiful stunning Warwickshire countryside, near to the heart of the historic coaching town of Coleshill. We are very conveniently located for main transport links and the Motorway network.

St Catherine's Bungalows are home to adults with complex care needs. Residents are supported to live a full and meaningful life of their choosing. As well as support with personal care, medical needs and appointments, St Catherine’s provides annual holidays, short breaks, daytime and weekend social activities, day services and community-based activities. Residents can access specialised, adapted vehicles to enable them to get out and about.

You will provide appropriate care and support to vulnerable adults with complex needs and learning disabilities living at St Catherine's Bungalows to ensure each resident is able to maximise their independence and make choices in all areas of their lives.

This is a weekend post 15 hours per week, 7.5 hours Saturday and 7.5 hours Sunday.

Father Hudson’s Care is a committed employer that proactively pursues our ambitions for equality, diversity and inclusion in all that we do, building on our core values. As a reward for your dedication to our services we offer the following:

Enhanced disclosure from the Disclosure & Barring Service funded by the Society.

Supported and bespoke full induction programme

Opportunity for overtime

Enhanced Society Sick Pay and Statutory Sick Pay upon qualifying period

Enhanced Annual Leave entitlements

Free Parking

Group Company Pension Scheme upon qualifying period

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme offering confidential support on personal and professional matters

Refer a friend scheme

Employee suggestion scheme accessible via intranet

On line Payslips

Bank Holiday Enhancements for Christmas Day and New Years Day

Excellent free on line and face to face training to help develop and enhance your skills

Investing in our employees by giving you the opportunity to study for the Certificate in Care and Diplomas in Care, enhancing developmental opportunities

Long Service Awards

High Infection Prevention and Control Measures

We welcome applications and enquiries from candidates with or without experience in care.

We do reserve the right to close this advertisement early if we receive a high volume of suitable applications.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.fatherhudsons.org.uk/vacancies/support-workerescort-weekends/313.htm