Act Up Care Leader 28 Hours Days - Father Hudson's Care

Ref: P1618

Department: St Joseph's Residential Care Home for Elderly and Dementia

Location: Coleshill, Warwickshire

Salary: £10.40 per hour Care Assistant £11.96 per hour Act Up Care Leader

Closing Date: 28 February 2023

Do you have a passion and commitment to working for a charitable organisation that supports people in need in the care sector to improve their quality of life.

The Act Up Care Leader will be working as a care assistant. You will carry out individual programmes of care and activities with elderly residents, some of whom may have dementia, in consultation with families, colleagues and other professionals, to promote a quality of service. This will involve carrying out a variety of duties to include personal and intimate care needs. On an ad hoc basis you will provide cover as an Act Up Care leader, supporting others and making decisions about providing the best life for our residents. You will oversee the care team ensuring shifts run smoothly and efficiently. Assisting with the management and monitoring of the quality of care given and monitoring compliance with CQC requirements.

You will hold a Diploma 2 in Direct Care. We are committed to support you by developing your skills through comprehensive training. An Enhanced disclosure from the Disclosure & Barring service (DBS) will be essential if successful.

Father Hudson’s Care is a committed employer that proactively pursues our ambitions for equality, diversity and inclusion in all that we do, building on our core values.

As a reward for your dedication to our services we offer the following:-

Benefits:-

Enhanced disclosure from the Disclosure & Barring Service funded by the Society.

Supported and bespoke full induction programme

Enhanced Society Sick Pay and Statutory Sick Pay upon qualifying period

Enhanced Annual Leave entitlements

Free Parking

Group Company Pension Scheme upon qualifying period

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme offering confidential support on personal and professional matters

Refer a friend scheme with monetary value

Employee suggestion scheme accessible via intranet

On line Payslips

Excellent free on line and face to face training to help develop and enhance your skills

Investing in our employees by giving you the opportunity to study, enhancing developmental opportunities

Long Service Awards with monetary value

High Infection Prevention and Control Measures

We guarantee an interview – please speak to Shelley Perryman, Registered Manager on 01675 434559.

We do reserve the right to close this advertisement early if we receive sufficient suitable applications.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.fatherhudsons.org.uk/vacancies/act-up-care-leader-28-hours-days/212.htm