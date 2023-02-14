Domestic Assistant - Warton- Part time (Linden Care Homes)
Location: Linden Lodge Care Home- Warton
We require an additional Domestic Assistant to join our Team at Linden Lodge Care Home in Warton.
Part Time 18 hours- 24 hours available
Rate of Pay £9.53 hour- £9.75 weekend and Bank Holidays
Reporting to Linda Smith Head of Housekeeping
- No experience necessary, training and support will be provided.
- Uniform Provided
- Free meals whilst on duty
- Pre- planned work schedule for work/lifestyle balance
- Training and support will be provided.
The Role
- Clean and sanitize rooms including furnishings maintaining high standards of service and cleanliness whilst ensuring minimal disruption to the care of our Residents.
Skills required
- Being able to work without direct supervision, keen eye for detail, follows instructions, good communication skills and a friendly nature.
To learn more, please vsit: https://www.lindencarehomes.co.uk/job-opportunities/