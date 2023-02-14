Cook - Part Time (Linden Care Homes)

Location: Warton - North Warwickshire

Linden Lodge is home to well trained and helpful staff with rooms to accommodate 75 residents.

We are recruiting an additional part time Cook to join our Kitchen Team

As Cook you will be responsible for ensuring that food prepared is to the highest standards with the correct use of all equipment

Salary £9.65 – £11.27 ( pay review April 2023) Hours to be discussed at interview

Key Responsibilities

With the input from the Head of Catering, discuss and plan menus to provide nutritious meals to all residents on a daily basis.

Store all food safely. Rotate stock and check use by dates regularly

Prepare, cook and serve meals

Participate in the cleaning program of the kitchen to ensure that all appliances and the kitchen environment are kept hygienic and clean.

Supervise kitchen assistants

Maintain a flexible approach to the scheduling of meals that is sensitive to our Resident’s needs.

Always present meals in an appetising way and at the correct temperature.

Applicants must be proficient in creating home-cooked nutritious meals from standard ingredients.

Whilst a trained chef is preferable, the role has previously been managed by cooks that are not formally trained chefs, so home cooks should not be put off applying. Training in food hygiene and Health and Safety will be provided.

Free meals during working shift & uniform provided

To learn more, please visit: https://www.lindencarehomes.co.uk/job-opportunities/