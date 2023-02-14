Dining Room Assistant ( Job Share- every other weekend) - Linden Care Homes
Location: Linden Lodge Warton North Warwickshire
We require an additional Dining Room Assistant. This is a job share role – every other weekend, Saturday & Sunday’s hours 9am to 3pm @ an hourly rate of £9.74 per hour.
When filling in the on line application form please choose Warton as the preferred location of work to ensure the application is received at the Home where the vacancy is.
Principal Responsibilities
- To assist the Care Staff in the service of mid – morning refreshment to our residents, both in their room and in the communal areas
- To assist the Care Staff in the service of the mid-day meal
- To assist the Care Staff in the service of mid-afternoon refreshments to out residents both in their room and in the communal areas
- To provide refreshments for any visitors
- To encourage our residents to remain as independent as possible
- To offer our residents choice wherever possible
- To replace water/juice in residents’ bedrooms for a fresh supply on a daily basis
- To comply with the Home’s guidelines and policies at all times
- To perform other duties as may reasonably be required.
- To attend all mandatory training
Person Specification
- Self-motivated
- Organised
- Flexible
- Caring
- Sensitive to the needs of others
- An active team player
- A good communicator
To learn more, please visit: https://www.lindencarehomes.co.uk/job-opportunities/