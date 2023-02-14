Dining Room Assistant ( Job Share- every other weekend) - Linden Care Homes

Location: Linden Lodge Warton North Warwickshire

We require an additional Dining Room Assistant. This is a job share role – every other weekend, Saturday & Sunday’s hours 9am to 3pm @ an hourly rate of £9.74 per hour.

When filling in the on line application form please choose Warton as the preferred location of work to ensure the application is received at the Home where the vacancy is.

Principal Responsibilities

To assist the Care Staff in the service of mid – morning refreshment to our residents, both in their room and in the communal areas

To assist the Care Staff in the service of the mid-day meal

To assist the Care Staff in the service of mid-afternoon refreshments to out residents both in their room and in the communal areas

To provide refreshments for any visitors

To encourage our residents to remain as independent as possible

To offer our residents choice wherever possible

To replace water/juice in residents’ bedrooms for a fresh supply on a daily basis

To comply with the Home’s guidelines and policies at all times

To perform other duties as may reasonably be required.

To attend all mandatory training

Person Specification

Self-motivated

Organised

Flexible

Caring

Sensitive to the needs of others

An active team player

A good communicator

