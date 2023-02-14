Maintenance/Handy Man - Linden Care Homes

Location: Head office Warton North Warwickshire

An additional Maintenance person with practical skills and a can-do attitude is required to support our existing Maintenance Team.

Training and support are available to the successful applicant. Full time or job share applicants welcome.

Salary negotiable dependant on skills and experience.

Main function of the job

To carry out practical maintenance jobs to plant, buildings and equipment to assist with the safe and smooth operating of Linden Care Homes as part of the maintenance team.

Main duties of the role.

Undertake all planned statutory testing/inspections which include Fire Alarms, emergency lights, lifts and equipment inspections. Checking temperatures of water heaters, sinks, showers and baths,

Undertake all routine planned maintenance tasks and repairs as per schedule.

Minor building work repairs to include carpentry repair’s examples locks window stay, small plumbing jobs etc.

Painting and decorating

Equipment running repairs- bed frames, wheelchairs, trolleys etc.

Monthly, quarterly and 6 monthly cleaning of shower heads and waste traps.

Liaise with trades and contractors working in the Homes.

Driving duties

Vehicle safety checks (water, tyres, fuel etc.)

Control of maintenance stock.

Personal Specification

Hands on practical person

Able to work autonomously with minimum supervision.

Good communication skills, both written and verbal.

Team player

Good problem-solving skills.

Must be able to drive

You will also be subject to a DBS check, and will be required to provide relevant ID in accordance with this check.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.lindencarehomes.co.uk/job-opportunities/