Charity Administration Manager - Garden Organic (Coventry)

Post: Charity Administration Manager

Location: Garden Organic, Ryton, Coventry

Reporting to: Chief Executive Officer

Contract Term: Permanent

Hours: Full time (35 hours per week)

Salary: £28,000 to £32,000 per annum

Role subject to DBS check: No

The Role

We are looking for a special individual with a diverse skill set, exemplary work ethic and someone who would enjoy working at the centre of all that our charity does. This is a newly created role which will evolve over time, so the appointee will need to be comfortable having an adaptable and expanding job description and a willingness to be involved in many key areas of our organisation.

The role of Charity Administration Manager will encompass a broad remit, reporting to the CEO whilst working closely with the Executive Team and all departments as well as the Chair and Board of Trustees.

Primarily the role will encompass all areas of office management, requiring a detailed and consistent approach to the smooth running of the office and its staff and visitors on a day-to-day basis. This will involve a heavy bias towards administration and procedure. A strong IT skillset is essential, to not only manage information, but to support ongoing IT projects and integrations and to produce reports, presentations and briefs at a senior level.

The role will also involve assisting the CEO with diary and email management, meetings, and communications with key stakeholders, internal and external, which will require excellent written skills, minute taking and high levels of confidentiality and diplomacy.

Garden Organic is managed by a small, proactive Executive team, governed by a board of Trustees and operates within the legislative framework of the Charities Commission and relevant UK Law.

We are passionate about the principles, science and practice of organic gardening and we work hard to take every opportunity to grow our reach and work in the community. Because of this, our environment is fast-paced, and priorities can change. We have several key events during the year which demand intense focus and planning, and this role may also absorb project management work.

As a successful but small charity, our team works closely together and supports an ‘all hands on deck’ ethos. As a management position, this role has the potential to be involved with all organisational areas so we will appoint the individual who we believe will thrive in that environment and enjoy a multi-faceted and busy role.

The Person

You will ideally have proven experience of working within a Charity or similarly structured organisation, or be open to learning about Charity administration, and be a skilled collaborator and communicator with people at all levels.

You will be comfortable supporting our CEO at important meetings and events, providing a sounding board for ideas, gathering information, making connections, and being a positive ambassador for our Charity.

As this role will, over time, demand a very broad knowledge base of key areas of our organisation, it is essential that you are able to learn well and quickly. You will be able to absorb and retain information easily. You will have a proactive, energetic and inquisitive approach to sharing information and problem solving.

You will have the necessary experience to operate calmly and confidently in a professional environment, familiar with office and business protocols and be able to absorb and prioritise tasks of varying importance and urgency.

You will have proven knowledge and proficiency with Microsoft 365 and database and presentation platforms. You will be comfortable with the practical management of setting up IT equipment for meetings and presentations.

As the ‘lynch pin’ of our working environment you will find it natural and enjoyable to build excellent professional relationships. You will enjoy being the person that others come to for information and hands on support.

Whilst this role is diverse, there will be areas that will be routine and require a methodical, diligent and consistent approach. You will have excellent administrative skills, with attention to detail and accuracy, and a natural discipline to see work through to completion.

Finally, you will have the attitude that no task is above you or beneath you. You will be happy to support the CEO with some high level projects, meetings and blue sky thinking, whilst being equally comfortable managing the necessarily more repetitive administrative requirements of the role.

To Apply

All applicants must complete a Garden Organic application form. Please complete and return to HR@gardenorganic.org.uk along with a covering letter explaining why you are interested in working for us and why you feel you would be a good fit for the role.

We will be reviewing applications on a rolling basis. Garden Organic reserve the right to close the advert early depending on response levels.

As part of our commitment to Diversity and Inclusion all applications will be anonymised before being submitted to the recruitment panel. You are welcome to submit an anonymised CV in application for the role however please ensure you provide a contact telephone number or email address.

Application Closing Date:

7th March 2023

To learn more, please visit: https://www.gardenorganic.org.uk/who-we-are/work-with-us/charity-admin-manager