Hospital Avoidance Worker - Fine Futures

Hospital Avoidance Worker

Coventry & Warwickshire

£28,000pa

Full time hours

Finefutures was established in 2010. As a company we aim to provide good continuity of care within small teams. We have our own Clinical team to offer support to our staff and clients. We understand the balance between our duty of care to the staff and clients. Finefutures is continuing to grow by offering progression from support worker and senior support worker roles into management. We have recently set up our hospital avoidance team that works to avoid hospital admission for people with autism.

Role & Responsibilities

You will provide support to people with a diagnosis of ASD and/or LD across Coventry and Warwickshire when experiencing Mental Health crisis in order that hospital admission can be avoided. The team will work remotely (in pairs as a minimum), attending situations as they arise, such as at A&E, the clients current Support Provisions, Registered Homes, and family homes.

The team will be based at a central hub, from which the crisis service will respond and will form an on-call facility that will be in operation throughout the day and night. (Where the team have had to respond to an on-call crisis through the night, they will be released from duty the following day).

In addition to this you may support with transitions from other settings into complex supported living service settings to help avoid hospital admissions. This will involve working on a rota basis as above, but without the need for on-call support.

· You must have at least 2 years of relevant experience in the care sector

· You must complete all required training

· You must be able to work on a flexible rolling rota.

· You must want to make a difference to the lives of others

· Good communication, recording skills & basic technology skills

· Great communication skills with clients and colleagues from different sectors.

· Hold a full UK drivers licence and have access to a vehicle at all times whilst on shift

Benefits

· Paid Training

· Company Progression

· Pension scheme

· Overtime available

· Support from our clinical team

· 5.6 weeks a year paid holiday

· Eden Red employee saving scheme (Benefits card)

· Company social events to thank our staff for all of their hard work.

If you are interested in joining our new exciting team of hard working, dedicated and passionate Hospital Avoidance Workers please contact Rachel Blount on 020 3150 1050 to request an application pack or forward your CV.

Benefits:

Casual dress

Company events

Company pension

Shift:

10 hour shift

12 hour shift

8 hour shift

Day shift

Night shift

COVID-19 considerations:

PPE Provided, Lateral flow tests provided, interviews held on line

Experience:

Care Workers: 2 years (required)

Licence/Certification:

Drivers licence (required)

Shift availability:

Day shift (required)

Night shift (required)

Overnight shift (required)

Work Location: Hybrid remote in Coventry

To learn more, please visit: https://www.finefutures.co.uk/jobs-board/