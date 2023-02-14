Part Time Field Care Supervisor - The Care Bureau (Rugby)

Part Time Field Care Supervisor

Part-Time in Rugby, GB - Home Care

The Care Bureau is a domiciliary care provider that provides care & support services to elderly and vulnerable adults in the community. We are currently recruiting a Part-Time Field Care Supervisor.

We are looking for someone that is experienced within the care sector, ideally with a minimum of one year’s experience. The successful applicant will need to be a team player with strong organisational skills. A successful field care supervisor will be a team player, will demonstrate diligence, mindfulness, and attention to detail, will have effective communication skills and be good at problem-solving.

Each of our Field Care Supervisors is responsible for supporting Care Workers & service uses in the field, providing guidance and support whilst building strong working partnerships. The role is partly based in the office and partly in the field visiting clients, next of kin and Care Professionals. The role will include delivering care calls and working directly alongside the Scheduler, Registered Manager, and the rest of the team. You will be a positive and friendly person with a commercial sense to support your team to provide the best care and support to our clients.

To be considered for this role you will need a full UK driving license with access to a vehicle, and will either have a Level 3 QCF in Health and Social Care or be willing to complete one with us.

As a Field Care Supervisor your role will include the following duties:

Assist with the management of Care Workers and other designated Juniors in the filed

Assisting the Scheduler with completing weekly care worker Rota's

Completing Care assessments & Reviews.

Conducting Spot checks and Audits.

Assisting the scheduler to ensure that rotas are organised and sufficiently well planned to consider travel time.

Planning and allocating care assignments to appropriate care workers, with due regard for the needs of the individual and the skills and attributes of the worker.

Liaising as necessary with partner professionals and organisations (e.g., social workers, GPS, nurses) in respect of developing and delivering holistic, person-centred care packages.

Supporting the care manager with customer visits when required (This might include providing personal care to our customers).

Ensuring all carer and customer records maintained are kept up to date, ensuring any changes in persons care is recorded and actioned accordingly.

Cover calls as and when needs arise.

Taking part in the On Call out of hours’ service as required.

You will also support your care manager with the recruitment of new carers, assisting with conducting interviews for new care workers and managing compliance.

These are permanent positions, with a fantastic company who promote within and encourages its staff to reach their full potential.

To learn more, please visit: https://join.carebureau.co.uk/vacancies/?bzid=8c5b96b3504f01