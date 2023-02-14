Home Care Assistant - The Care Bureau (Warwick)

Home Care Assistant

Full-Time in Warwick, GB - Home Care

Are you a caring person, who enjoys supporting others? If so, we would like to talk to you about a career in the care sector.

For over 25 years, The Care Bureau has been providing care in the community to a range of different clients, across England. Providing support to enable them to remain independent as they continue to live in their own home.

For his role, NO experience or qualifications are needed. As we like to train our care staff from the ground up. With a mixture of hands-on and classroom learning, we are confident we can give you the right tools and skills needed to become a Professional Carer.

We are currently recruiting for Care Workers, including Full-time, Part-time, and weekend-only positions, we are able to offer competitive pay rates, with flexible or guaranteed hour contracts, giving you job security and confidence in your role. For those looking to work just a couple of shifts a week or when available, we can offer flexible bank care assistant roles as well, where you choose the hours, you work!

You will be working in your local area of Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth, and we work to build your client run in a defined area to reduce time spent travelling.

What’s involved?

Assisting with personal hygiene needs, this could include aiding with washing, dressing and any personal care needs our clients may have

Accurate record-keeping, ensuring all tasks are completed and recorded accordingly

Assisting with meal preparation to promote a healthy and balanced diet

Assisting with the administration of medications where required and in line with their care plan

Supporting with light household duties and any shopping needs they may need

Promoting & supporting independence, to allow our clients to live an active and independent lifestyle

Giving companionship and a listening ear.

We Offer:

Guaranteed hours contract *

Competitive pay rates and mileage

Weekly pay with enhanced rates for weekends

Paid in-house and on-the-field training

28 days annual leave (pro rata)

Blue Light Card *

Referral Scheme Bonus *

Pension Scheme

Free DBS check, uniform, and PPE

Important to know:

Ideally, you will have a full UK driver's licence and access to your own vehicle or access to transport

You should be over the age of 18-year-olds

You must have a right to work in the UK

If you are interested in discussing this opportunity further, call us at 0800 080 3035 or apply online today. Take that first step into a new career with one of the leading providers in the country.

To learn more, please visit: https://join.carebureau.co.uk/vacancies/?bzid=0150e837269501