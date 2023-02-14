Financial Administrator - The Care Bureau (Leamington Spa)

Financial Administrator

Part-Time in Leamington Spa, GB - Finance

Job Title – Finance Administrator (fully remote but local to Leamington Spa)

Salary - £11,395 to £11,992.50 per annum

Hours of Work – Wednesday to Friday 9am to 5pm with a 30-minute unpaid lunch break

We have a fantastic opportunity for a Finance Administrator within our company.

The Care Bureau Limited is a Domiciliary Homecare, Live-In Care, and Recruitment Agency that specifically recruits staff into healthcare. We provide services to Nursing and Residential Homes, hospitals and private clients, homecare, and Live-In Care to both industrial and private clients.

We currently have an opportunity to work remotely for a driven individual who shares a similar work ethic to our own. The successful candidate is highly motivated, ambitious, competitive, enthusiastic, reliable, highly organised, and always willing to go the extra mile to get a job done.

It is essential for this role that you have good attention to detail, a confident personality, and that your telephone manner is polite. You need to be able to communicate with a wide variety of people, including our workers, clients, and internal and external contacts.

This will be working in a small team where you will be a key member looking after all aspects of the finance functions.

You will need to be flexible in your approach as every day has varied challenges within the department along with multitasking on a daily basis.

Duties:

You will be expected to work with the rest of the team to ensure that relationships are maintained with our workers and our clients, and that accurate records are kept

You will respond to emails and telephone calls in a timely manner

You will be responsible for updating the database, payroll duties, and answering general telephone queries

General administration duties will be required such as scanning and postal duties

Weekly payroll processing – accuracy of accounting entries essential

Credit Control – Effectively dealing with any queries or issues that arise, resolving them where possible or escalating if required

Purchase ledger – processing supplier invoices and payment runs

The successful candidate will be:

Good timekeeping and organisation skills are essential

You will need to be computer literate, preferably with experience in Microsoft Office

A high standard of numerical skills will be beneficial to this role

Highly motivated

Have excellent communication skills

A quick learner

Have a pleasant and confident telephone manner

If you believe you have what it takes to succeed in this role, simply apply online today with an up-to-date CV.

To learn more, please visit: https://join.carebureau.co.uk/vacancies/?bzid=21f723f88a2001