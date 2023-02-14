Field Care Supervisor - The Care Bureau (Leamington Spa)

Field Care Supervisor
Full-Time in Leamington Spa, GB - Supported Living
Role: Field Care Supervisor
Hours of work: 37.5 hours per week, with a mixture of earlies and late shifts (7am to 3pm and 3pm to 11pm), Monday to Friday
Salary: £20,514 per annum
Requirements: Full and Clean UK Drivers Licence (vehicle not necessary as one will be provided), no experience needed, and must be willing to travel
The Care Bureau is a company that delivers a high standard of care within Domiciliary, Supported Living, Temporary Staffing, complex care, live-ins, and NHS environments. Our principal aim is to offer the most appropriate support to individuals and their families to enable people to remain in the comfort and familiar surroundings of their home environment, maintaining their independence, dignity, and choice of lifestyle.
A fantastic opportunity has arisen for a confident and organised Field Care Supervisor to join our established and rapidly growing Supported Living Team.
As a Field Care Supervisor, you’ll be playing a vital role within the team ensuring that our clients are well supported. Most of this role is in the field but working from our head office in Leamington Spa will also be required.
Responsibilities of the role with be to travel within Warwickshire and Northampton to:
- Complete spot checks, observations, and supervisions
- Delivering MARS sheets
- Collecting and reviewing care plans
- Liaising with clients
- Assessing clients
- General day-to-day support to the manager
What The Care Bureau gives you:
- Company Car
- 28 days paid holiday
- Paid mileage
- Blue Light Card
- Remote working
- Pension scheme
There may be the occasional requirements to work outside of the core hours to operate on-call service. The Care Bureau like encourages its staff to reach their full potential. Continuous training and support will be provided.
To learn more, please visit: https://join.carebureau.co.uk/vacancies/?bzid=1db9ffe290e301