Field Care Supervisor - The Care Bureau (Leamington Spa)

Field Care Supervisor

Full-Time in Leamington Spa, GB - Supported Living

Role: Field Care Supervisor

Hours of work: 37.5 hours per week, with a mixture of earlies and late shifts (7am to 3pm and 3pm to 11pm), Monday to Friday

Salary: £20,514 per annum

Requirements: Full and Clean UK Drivers Licence (vehicle not necessary as one will be provided), no experience needed, and must be willing to travel

The Care Bureau is a company that delivers a high standard of care within Domiciliary, Supported Living, Temporary Staffing, complex care, live-ins, and NHS environments. Our principal aim is to offer the most appropriate support to individuals and their families to enable people to remain in the comfort and familiar surroundings of their home environment, maintaining their independence, dignity, and choice of lifestyle.

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for a confident and organised Field Care Supervisor to join our established and rapidly growing Supported Living Team.

As a Field Care Supervisor, you’ll be playing a vital role within the team ensuring that our clients are well supported. Most of this role is in the field but working from our head office in Leamington Spa will also be required.

Responsibilities of the role with be to travel within Warwickshire and Northampton to:

Complete spot checks, observations, and supervisions

Delivering MARS sheets

Collecting and reviewing care plans

Liaising with clients

Assessing clients

General day-to-day support to the manager

What The Care Bureau gives you:

Company Car

28 days paid holiday

Paid mileage

Blue Light Card

Remote working

Pension scheme

There may be the occasional requirements to work outside of the core hours to operate on-call service. The Care Bureau like encourages its staff to reach their full potential. Continuous training and support will be provided.

To learn more, please visit: https://join.carebureau.co.uk/vacancies/?bzid=1db9ffe290e301