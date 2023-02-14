Support Worker-Home Support Service (Variable Hours Contract) - Age UK

Support Worker-Home Support Service (Variable Hours Contract)

Location: We cover all of Coventry and Warwickshire – (Coventry, North Warwickshire, Rugby, Leamington, Stratford Upon Avon) - we aim to keep workers close by their own areas.

Hours: Part time, variable.

Salary: £9.50 per hour,travel time and mileage between clients.

About the role:

Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire are recruiting for support workers to assist older people in their own home. Support workers provide domestic support including shopping, food prep, cleaning, ironing, laundry and befriending. No personal care involved.Car use essential. Flexible working hours with competitive rates of pay including travel time and mileage. If you have a caring and compassionate nature, then this could be ideal for you.

Age UK is an equal opportunities employer and positively encourages applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates, regardless of age, sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, religion or belief, marital/civil partnership status, or pregnancy and maternity. We guarantee an interview to disabled candidates who meet the essential criteria. We welcome requests for flexible working.

Age UK is committed to safeguarding adults at risk, and children, from abuse and neglect. We expect everyone who works with us to share this commitment.

Early application is encouraged as we will review applications throughout the advertising period and reserve the right to close the advert at any time.

Complete the application form and send it to home.support@ageukcovwarks.org.uk, or speak to Louise Saunders on 02476 252462

To learn more, please visit: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/about-us/work-for-us/supportworker-homesupportservice/