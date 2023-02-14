Retail Relief Manager - Age UK

Retail Relief Manager

Job title: Relief Shop Manager - Covering Coventry & Warwickshire

Hours per week: Variable

Salary: £11.27 per hour plus mileage

About the role

An exciting opportunity has become available for a motivated Relief Shop Manager to join our retail division, to assist managing an area of busy shops. Working within our shops is varied, physically demanding and can, at times, involve working outside. You will need excellent communication skills and be a people person. Previous retail or management experience is essential. Full training will be given. Driver with access to own vehicle is a must due to working in various locations. Position will include some weekend work.

How to apply

Complete the application form below . If you have any questions please email or phone us on 01926 458108

