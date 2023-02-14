Dementia Day Opportunities Support Worker ( Bank Staff) Age UK

Dementia Day Opportunities Support Worker ( Bank Staff)

Location: Nuneaton & Bedworth/ North Warwickshire, Rugby, South Warwickshire

Hours: Part-time variable hours depending on the needs of the service

Salary: £9.50 per hour

Dementia Day Opportunities Support Worker

Would you like to make a difference to someone living with dementia?

An exciting opportunity has arisen to join our Dementia Day Opportunities Team as bank staff.

Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire are working in partnership with Warwickshire County Council to provide Dementia Day Opportunities. We provide a range of person-centred dementia support services for individuals with dementia and their carers with centres in:

North Warwickshire

Nuneaton and Bedworth

Rugby

South Warwickshire

We provide a sociable atmosphere where engaging, fun activities are tailored to members; periods of quiet time are built in to meet the needs and preferences of each person. These include:

Arts and Crafts

Interesting and Interactive Activities and Stimulation

Socialising and Conversation

Games

Trips and Excursions

We aim to encourage choice, independence, and improvement in quality of life. At our centres we provide a safe, caring, and secure environment – a “home from home” with the added opportunity to form new friendships and enjoy the company of local people from different backgrounds, and with varied skills and interests.

We are looking for part-time Support Workers to join our team of committed, experienced staff. The successful candidate will be caring, compassionate with an understanding of the diagnosis of dementia. They will be confident in planning and delivering meaningful and stimulating activities in liaison with the Team Leader.

This exciting role is well suited to someone who is enthusiastic and motivated, has experience of directly working one-to-one with clients, families and carers, to plan and help people to find and engage with meaningful support that’s important to them. They will be allocated a central base but expected to cover (with notice) centres across the county

It is important that a candidate promotes a culture that values, protects and uses information for the success of the organisation and benefit of its clients/patients. The ability to work confidently and effectively in a diverse, and sometimes challenging environment is essential. You will have access to training, supervision, and regular Team meetings with your peers.

Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire offers a contributory pension.

To Apply: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/about-us/work-for-us/dementia-day-ops-support-worker/