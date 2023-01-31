Care Assistant - Full and Part Time Roles

As a carer it will be your job to provide day-to-day assistance to our residents, but also to join in and take part in the wide range of Activities we do with our residents.

Care Assistant

A fantastic opportunity has become available for you to join our warm and friendly team. We are passionate about providing first-class care and we want you to join that team. As a carer it will be your job to provide day-to-day assistance to our residents, but also to join in and take part in the wide range of Activities we do with our residents. We have Part-Time and Full-Time jobs available, and both require you to work alternate weekends. We are unable to provide sponsorships for overseas candidates that require a work visa.

SUMMARY OF ROLE

To help in the care of resident's physical environment and the general day-today activities of the home.

To actively participate with other members of staff, in meeting the personal needs of residents, whilst respecting the dignity of the individual and promoting independence.

We put the residents first in everything we do, and we expect the same from all of our staff.

MAIN DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

To assist the residents who need help with all aspects of daily living.

To take appropriate levels of care when hanhdling property belonging to residents.

To promote the mental and physical well-being of residents through talking to them, taking them out and sharing with them in activities such as reading, writing, hobbies and recreation.

To maintain a clean and safe environment ensuring adherence to the Homes standard of cleanliness, hygiene and infection control at all times.

As part of the requirements for working in a Care Home you are required to have a criminal background check and it must comeback clear before you can start work.

Own transport to the home is essential as we are located in a small village where public transport to the home is limited.

BENEFITS

Rota's done 4 weeks in advanced and accessed through an app.

Free NVQ training

Free Uniforms

Free Parking

Free Refreshments

Free Meals

Private Company Pension

Warm and friendly working environment

Supportive Senior Management Referral Program

*£10.30 per hour applies to anyone over the age of 21.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent Salary: £10.30 per hour

Please contact Jack either by email at Jobs@thurlastonmeadows.com or call TMCH on 01788 522405.