Access to online business resource ‘COBRA’ available for free through Warwickshire Libraries

Warwickshire County Council’s library service is promoting use of their latest free online business resource COBRA, which is a complete business reference adviser tool available to support anyone who is looking to start a business, write a business or marketing plan, or conduct research into a new market.

COBRA is a new addition to Warwickshire Libraries’ e-Resource offer, and features more than 4,000 factsheets, market reports, contacts and sources of funding and support. It also provides hundreds of practical guides to help start up more than 350 different types of business. Access to COBRA is available by visiting Warwickshire Libraries’ Business Resources webpage, and is free to use with a Warwickshire Libraries membership card. To sign-up as a library member, which is also free, you can speak to a member of staff at your local library or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“COBRA is a great addition to Warwickshire Libraries online resources offer and will help current and prospective business owners to be equipped with the right knowledge in order to support Warwickshire’s economy as well as help individuals learn how to achieve and succeed in business. “Warwickshire Libraries provide wonderfully vibrant and safe spaces across the county where individuals can learn all about the world of business, and our friendly and welcoming staff are always on hand if you need assistance.”

The Business Resources webpage also provides access to a great selection of research websites to help individuals who are looking to start or develop a business, who are considering self-employment or thinking about new career options, or who are preparing for job interviews. This includes access to the Oxford Dictionary of Business & Management, the Oxford Dictionary of Economics, the Oxford Research Encyclopaedia of Business and Management, and Access to Research.

Warwickshire Libraries offer free Wi-Fi, public computer access and workspaces, and printing and photocopying facilities, and you can find out what’s available at your local library on the County Council website. Nuneaton, Rugby, and Leamington libraries also offer Let’s Make spaces to get hands-on with the latest technologies from 3D printing and virtual reality to robotics. There are IT Help and support sessions available which take place regularly at libraries across the county, and Cyber Safe Warwickshire also deliver regular free sessions to raise awareness of how to protect yourself online.

Books on business related subjects are available to borrow for library members in person or through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks. Relevant articles can be accessed through Access to Research and newspapers and magazines are also available through Pressreader & Libby.

Visit the new Business Resources webpage at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/librarybusinessresources

To find out more about the range of library services available, please ask a member of staff in your local library or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries.