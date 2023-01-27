New Directions (Rugby) Ltd is looking to recruit an experienced Temporary Senior Administrator (to cover maternity leave) Starting 20 February 2023 38 hours per week £22,575 per annum

New Directions (Rugby) Ltd is looking to recruit an experienced

Temporary Senior Administrator (to cover maternity leave)

Starting 20 February 2023

38 hours per week

£22,575 per annum

This is an exciting opportunity to play a key role in our busy Administration Department. You will be the first point of contact for our head office based in central Rugby and will provide administrative support to the management team. The role is varied in nature and will include supporting recruitment, training and purchasing. You will be responsible for keeping various databases and records updated and will be willing to learn new skills and software packages. You will have strong people and IT skills including Google suite and a good understanding of data protection and GDPR.

You will have a positive, professional and friendly approach, be experienced in a range of administrative tasks, able to work in an organised manner and have great attention to detail.

We will offer you:

- a supportive working environment

- the opportunity to work alongside the present Senior Administrator prior to the maternity leave period commencing

- staff reward and recognition scheme

- access to a free and confidential employee assistance programme

- access to a reduced rate, voluntary healthcare cash plan to support your health and wellbeing and that of your family

- work-life balance policy to support your health and wellbeing

- the right to request flexible working from day one of employment

- learning and development opportunities to support you to develop your skills.

New Directions is a well-established local charity providing housing and support services to vulnerable adults with learning and physical disabilities. We are passionate about people's rights and choices and we pride ourselves on providing high quality services, underpinned by our key values of independence, choice and equality.

We are a growing organisation, always looking ahead. If you see yourself as part of our team and would like to wake up each day knowing that the work you do makes a difference to the lives of the people we support, please submit your application by applying online via our website https://newdirectionsrugby.org.uk/working-for-us/ where you will also find the job description and person specification.

For further information, please call 01788 573318 to speak to Karolina or Jill.

The successful applicant will be subject to a DBS check, the cost of which will be reimbursed on successful completion of the 6 month probation period.