Fun-filled February in store for children visiting Warwickshire’s Country Parks

Young visitors to Warwickshire’s Country Parks have a lot to look forward to this February half-term thanks to the activities organised by the Education, Community and Health Ranger Team.

Throughout the school holiday, parents can choose from a range of fun and educational events at Ryton Pools and Kingsbury Water Park, designed to help children learn about wildlife and develop a love for nature.

Whether it’s making a natural bird feeder or building a bird box, creating a teddy bear den, or learning how to light a campfire, there’s something for children of all ages.

Tickets for half-term programmes always sell out quickly, so those interested in joining are being advised to book their tickets soon via the Warwickshire Country Parks Eventbrite page to avoid disappointment.

February also sees the highly anticipated return of the popular Toddler Trundle events at Ryton Pools Country Park. Running weekly throughout 2023, these events are designed to put toddlers’ bundles of energy to good use by making mud pies, climbing trees, cooking on campfires, and exploring the park. These short walks and fun activities at the park provide the perfect opportunity in which children have the space, freedom, and time to learn about nature, the environment, our world, and themselves.

Once again, tickets go quickly and the first two events have already sold out, so parents are advised to secure places for their children soon.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Ryton Pools Country Park and Kingsbury Water Park provide the perfect setting for learning about the beauty of nature.

“This programme of half-term events, and the Toddler Trundles that run throughout the year, will help children engage with Warwickshire’s unique flora and fauna from an early age, and help provide them with the tools necessary for a life-long connection with the natural world.”

For more information about Warwickshire’s Country Parks, visit: www.countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk