Volunteer Trustee - Age UK

Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire is looking to recruit volunteers who have a variety of backgrounds and a range of skills, to join our Board of Trustees.

Volunteer Trustee

Would you like to use your skills to help improve the quality of life for older people in Coventry & Warwickshire?

Becoming a trustee of a charity is a rewarding way to help - drawing on your own skills and experience, whilst developing new skills and building positive working relationships. This is a dynamic role, liaising with a team of committed and passionate people and you will be supporting a vibrant, independent local charity.

A little bit about us…

Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire provides a range of services to adults and older people across the city of Coventry and County of Warwickshire and is dedicated to improving both the quality of later life and, help make later life a more fulfilling and enjoyable experience. We play a significant role in supporting local communities.

The charity has an annual income of almost £5 million, employs over 200 staff and is supported by 200 volunteers.

We are governed by a board of trustees, each of whom brings varied skills and experience. Trustees attend four full board meetings a year and are usually invited to additional sub-committee meetings and other ad hoc meetings, providing specific guidance on key aspects of the organisation. The average time commitment is usually around 3-4 hours a month.

What skills are we looking for?

We would like to hear from members of the local community who want to work with us in promoting support and independence in later life.

Trustees need to have the ability to think strategically, and to work collaboratively with others. Trustees help to shape and guide the future strategy and development of the charity, including the development and launch of exciting new services.

Our Board of Trustees should reflect the diverse community it serves and we welcome generative discussion and new thinking.

What do I do next?

If you are interested in applying to be a trustee, please take some time to read our Strategy Plan 2022-2025, Role Description and Person Specification and our Trustee Code of Conduct documents.

Download a volunteer application and equal opportunities form and submit your application by email to: hr@ageukcovwarks.org.uk by 9.00am, Monday 30th January 2023.

If you require any further information, contact Nicola Costa as detailed above, who will arrange an initial conversation with Michael Garrett, Chief Executive.

Age UK is an equal opportunities employer and positively encourages applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates, regardless of age, sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, religion or belief, marital/civil partnership status, or pregnancy and maternity.

We guarantee an interview to disabled candidates who meet the essential criteria.

Age UK is committed to safeguarding adults at risk, and children, from abuse and neglect. We expect everyone who works with us to share this commitment.

FOR DOCUMENTS & TO APPLY: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/get-involved/volunteer/volunteer-trustee/