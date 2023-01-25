Finance Assistant - Age UK

Finance Assistant Location: Leamington Spa Hours: 37 hours per week, Monday-Friday including a 30 minute unpaid break. Salary: £22,872.50 per annum

Finance Assistant

Location: Leamington Spa

Hours: 37 hours per week, Monday-Friday including a 30 minute unpaid break.

Salary: £22,872.50 per annum

About the role:

Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire is a local charity working in the community to support older people, their families and carers. Based in Leamington, this is a great opportunity to join a local independent charity with a diverse and complex finance operation.

The role provides exposure to a variety of finance functions including detailed work on the sales and purchase ledgers and financial administration in relation to the charity’s retail outlets. The role would suit an individual who is driven and comfortable working in a fast paced environment. Previous experience is an advantage but this role is also suitable for someone seeking a career in finance as full training on systems and operations is provided.

For an informal conversation please contact Michael Garrett via hr@ageukcovwarks.org.uk

How to apply:

Please download an application pack below, and return your completed application to: hr@ageukcovwarks.org.uk

CVs alone are not accepted – complete an application form, ensuring that you meet all of the essential criteria detailed in the person specification.

We do not accept referrals or applications submitted via recruitment agencies.

Closing date: 16 February 2023

Interview Date: 1 March 2023

TO APPLY: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/about-us/work-for-us/finance-assistant2/