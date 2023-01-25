Ecommerce Assistant - Age UK

Ecommerce Assistant Location: Ecommerce Hub, 10 Clemens Street, Leamington Spa Hours per week: 15 hours per week, working 3 days out of 7 (includes occasional weekend work) Salary: £7,620.60 (FTE £18,79

Ecommerce Assistant

Location: Ecommerce Hub, 10 Clemens Street, Leamington Spa

Hours per week: 15 hours per week, working 3 days out of 7 (includes ocassional weekend work)

Salary: £7,620.60 (FTE £18,797.48)

About the role:

Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire is a local charity working in the community to support older people, their families and carers.

We have an exciting new opportunity for an Ecommerce Assistant, who will help us expand and improve our online presence. The successful candidate will be expected to support the Ecommerce Manager in the implementation of our Ecommerce strategy, to refine our online presence and maximise income for the charity and our related services. You will be expected to focus on quality improvement identification and implementing improvements to maximise and streamline costs. You will have line manager responsibilities over volunteers and will be expected to liaison across our retail shops and Head Office support teams.

How to apply

If you are looking for a new and unique challenge, please download an application pack below, and return your completed application to: hr@ageukcovwarks.org.uk

CVs alone are not accepted – complete an application form, ensuring that you meet all of the essential criteria detailed in the person specification.

We do not accept referrals or applications submitted via recruitment agencies.

Closing Date: Midnight, 9th February 2023

Interview Date: 14th February 2023

TO APPLY: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/about-us/work-for-us/ecommerce-assistant/