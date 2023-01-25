Helpline Duty Worker

Role Overview

Essential Skills or Experience

Referrals to the Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service (WDVAS) will come via a single-point-of-access Freephone telephone number, or email. from professionals on behalf of victim survivors and victim-survivors who want to self-refer. Referrals can come through any agency, or self-referral, and pathways are well established with all local statutory and support services including the police, social care, housing, health, education, P3, CGL and mental health. The WDVAS will accept referrals for any survivor living in Warwickshire, at any level of risk, on a needs-led basis. The duty worker will work closely with Refuge’s community outreach service support workers, the MARAC team, deputy managers, and the refuge accommodation team. Refuge’s deputy manager for the community outreach will manage the duty worker alongside the outreach workers and duty team members, taking overall responsibility for monitoring, reporting, and meeting outcomes across the community outreach support service. The duty workers posts are new and exciting roles in Refuge, with opportunities to work in a collaborative way across all referring agencies. It is an important aspect of this job that the post holder has experience of working collaboratively with a range of other agencies. All candidates must demonstrate a commitment to the feminist values of empowerment and equality which underpin all of our work. Successful applicants will be expected to work within Refuge’s Values and Behaviour Framework and demonstrate these in their everyday work.

Benefits

Refuge offers: a competitive salary with annual progression within points of the salary grade; 28 days annual leave increasing to 30 days; a pension scheme that includes a 6% employer contribution; as well as a comprehensive Employee Assistance Programme.

Other information