Job Title: Safe Accommodation Outreach Worker Location: Warwickshire Salary: £25,104 per annum Contract type: Permanent Hours: Full Time, 37.5 per week
- Role Overview
Refuge is the country’s largest single provider of specialist domestic abuse services, we are proud to be a leader in our field and an employer of choice, with excellent systems for supervision, quality management and development. For more information on our work, please visit www.refuge.org.uk.
The Safe Accommodation Community Outreach Worker will provide a high-quality personal welfare support service to survivors of domestic violence and abuse, including those at the point of crisis. The post holder will provide advice, advocacy, support, and training to statutory and partner agencies, in accordance with Refuge’s philosophical principles. This post will support survivors who are in need of domestic abuse and housing related support in Warwickshire, and will have a focus on building pathways with housing providers to access support and removing barriers.
The role involves empowering survivors to make decisions, increase their options, their confidence and their safety.
The job involves working within a multi-agency framework to develop referral, joint working and information sharing protocols.
- Responsibilities
Managing service delivery and performance
- To provide practical and emotional support to survivors of domestic violence and other forms of violence and abuse in accordance with Refuge’s philosophical principles. This will include conducting key work sessions on a regular basis and keeping casework records up to date.
- To establish the risks to and the needs of survivors of domestic violence and other forms of violence and abuse, through enabling survivors to assess and manage risk to their own and their children’s safety.
- To develop and deliver individual support and risk management plans to address the risk of harm to survivors of domestic violence and other forms of violence and abuse, and to ensure that such plans are in place for every client.
- To ensure that any issues in relation to safeguarding children or vulnerable adults are brought to the immediate attention of the Services Manager, or if unavailable another manager.
- To work in partnership with other agencies and to advocate for survivors to ensure their needs are met.
- To assess benefit requirements of survivors escaping domestic violence and other forms of violence and abuse and to ensure prompt take up of housing and other benefits.
- To ensure that survivors are aware of their rights to legal protection for themselves and their children, and to arrange for the provision of legal advice as required and accompany survivors to appointments if appropriate.
- To prevent future homelessness amongst survivors of domestic violence and other forms of violence and abuse and their children.
- To recognise, respect and address the needs of service-users who face particular barriers when seeking help to access the service, including those from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds, LGBT communities, disabled people, survivors with complex needs and other hard to reach groups.
- To be an ambassador for Refuge, working in partnership with other agencies to ensure an effective, coordinated community response to survivors of domestic violence and other forms of violence and abuse and their children.
- To work within Refuge’s quality management system following all policies and procedures.
- To provide statistical monitoring or reports as required.
- To ensure that the views and experiences of survivors and agencies are sought actively and inform the development of the service.
- To report any problems/difficulties/complaints to the services manager and participate in follow up investigations as required.
- To maintain confidentiality and to ensure that professional boundaries are observed when working with clients, staff and external bodies and to work within Refuge’s Code of Conduct.
Managing security
- To ensure Refuge’s lone working procedures are followed and report whereabouts to the services manager when visiting clients.
- To maintain the security and well-being of survivors of domestic violence and other forms of violence and abuse and their children, and to communicate immediately with the services manager any concerns regarding security.
- To ensure that security of sensitive information is maintained and complies with the requirements of the Data Protection Act 2018.
Managing self
- To promote and support equality and empowerment within all areas of work.
- To represent and be an ambassador for Refuge, working in partnership internally and externally with other agencies to ensure an effective coordinated community response to survivors of sexual violence and their children.
- To develop and maintain positive, collaborative working relationships with all Refuge staff both locally and across the wider organisation, being committed as part of the team to providing a high level of support to survivors.
- To actively participate in Refuge’s performance management processes including regular supervisions and development.
- Benefits
Refuge offers a variety of exciting opportunities to learn, develop and grow in your career. We recognise the value everyone brings to the organisation to achieve our aims and are dedicated to developing and rewarding our staff. More details of our benefits can be found in Job Information Pack.
- Other information
Closing Date: 4 February 2023 at 09:00 am
Interview Date: Week commencing 21 February 2023
An enhanced Disclosure Barring Service (DBS) certificate will be required for this role.
Refuge is committed to equality, diversity and inclusion and welcomes applications from all sections of the community. However, this post is restricted to women due to the nature of the role. The Occupational Requirement under Schedule 9 (part 1) of the Equality Act 2010 applies.
TO APPLY: https://refugecareers.ciphr-irecruit.com/Applicants/vacancy/4577/Safe-Accommodation-Community-Outreach-Worker