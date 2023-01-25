Job Title: Safe Accommodation Outreach Worker

Location: Warwickshire

Salary: £25,104 per annum

Contract type: Permanent

Hours: Full Time, 37.5 per week

Refuge is the country’s largest single provider of specialist domestic abuse services, we are proud to be a leader in our field and an employer of choice, with excellent systems for supervision, quality management and development. For more information on our work, please visit www.refuge.org.uk.

The Safe Accommodation Community Outreach Worker will provide a high-quality personal welfare support service to survivors of domestic violence and abuse, including those at the point of crisis. The post holder will provide advice, advocacy, support, and training to statutory and partner agencies, in accordance with Refuge’s philosophical principles. This post will support survivors who are in need of domestic abuse and housing related support in Warwickshire, and will have a focus on building pathways with housing providers to access support and removing barriers.

The role involves empowering survivors to make decisions, increase their options, their confidence and their safety.

The job involves working within a multi-agency framework to develop referral, joint working and information sharing protocols.