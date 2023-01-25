Service Manager - Refuge

Job Title: Service Manager Location: Warwickshire Salary: £39,444 per annum Contract type: Permanent Hours: Full Time, 37.5 hours per week
- Role Overview
Job Title: Service Manager
Location: Warwickshire
Salary: £39,444 per annum
Contract type: Permanent
Hours: Full Time, 37.5 hours per week
Refuge is the UK’s largest provider of specialist services, and we are proud to be a leader in our field and an employer of choice, with leading edge systems for supervision, quality management and development. For more information on our work, please visit www.refuge.org.uk.
We are recruiting for Service Manager who is passionate about supporting women and children who are impacted by domestic violence. In this role you will be managing all refuge services in line with Refuge’s policies and procedures and quality management system, while also providing line management and support to staff who are helping abused women and their children in crisis using our services.
This will include providing supervision on complex casework issues such as child protection, overseeing operational emergencies and ensuring high standards of housing management.
The post holder will also be responsible for ensuring that contractual and other funding requirements are met fully, and that Refuge’s high-quality standards are maintained.
As a Service manager you may be involved in visiting potential sites and contributing to the establishment of new services in conjunction with the development team. Members of the management team are required to participate with other managers in an out-of-hours management service.
- Benefits
Refuge offers a variety of exciting opportunities to learn, develop and grow in your career. We recognise the value everyone brings to the organisation to achieve our aims and are dedicated to developing and rewarding our staff. More details of our benefits can be found in Job Information Pack.
- Other information
Closing Date: 6 February 2023 at 09.00 am
Interview Date: Week commencing 13 February 2023
An enhanced Disclosure Barring Service (DBS) certificate will be required for this role.
Refuge is committed to equality, diversity and inclusion and welcomes applications from all sections of the community. This post however is restricted to women due to the nature of the role. The Occupational Requirement under Schedule 9 (part 1) of the Equality Act 2010 applies.
TO APPLY: https://refugecareers.ciphr-irecruit.com/Applicants/vacancy/4578/Service-Manager