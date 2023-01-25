Service Manager - Refuge

Job Title: Service Manager

Location: Warwickshire

Salary: £39,444 per annum

Contract type: Permanent

Hours: Full Time, 37.5 hours per week

Refuge is the UK’s largest provider of specialist services, and we are proud to be a leader in our field and an employer of choice, with leading edge systems for supervision, quality management and development. For more information on our work, please visit www.refuge.org.uk.

We are recruiting for Service Manager who is passionate about supporting women and children who are impacted by domestic violence. In this role you will be managing all refuge services in line with Refuge’s policies and procedures and quality management system, while also providing line management and support to staff who are helping abused women and their children in crisis using our services.

This will include providing supervision on complex casework issues such as child protection, overseeing operational emergencies and ensuring high standards of housing management.

The post holder will also be responsible for ensuring that contractual and other funding requirements are met fully, and that Refuge’s high-quality standards are maintained.

As a Service manager you may be involved in visiting potential sites and contributing to the establishment of new services in conjunction with the development team. Members of the management team are required to participate with other managers in an out-of-hours management service.