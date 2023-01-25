Domestic Abuse Health Advocate Educator - DVSW – Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service
- Role Overview
-
Job Title: Domestic Abuse Health Advocate Educator
Location: Warwickshire
Salary: £25,104 per annum Full time equilvalent , £12,552 for Part time
Contract type: Permanent
Hours: Part time, 18.75 hours (Wednesday - Friday, to cover the hours between 8:30am-8:30pm)
Refuge is the UK’s largest provider of specialist services and we are proud to be a leader in our field and an employer of choice, with leading edge systems for supervision, quality management and development. For more information on our work, please visit www.refuge.org.uk.
- Responsibilities
-
The post holder will train and provide ongoing support to GP practices and other health professionals to enable primary and secondary care staff to be able to effectively talk to their patients about domestic violence and abuse (DVA), provide early identification and offer appropriate care pathways for female and male victims of domestic violence and abuse aged 16 years and over.
The post holder will work in partnership with a local clinical lead to deliver the model and will participate and support the delivery of safeguarding training and awareness raising sessions to primary and secondary care staff and other multi-agency teams where needed.
The role involves working in partnership within a multi-agency framework to deliver services and promote effective joint working to provide early identification, effective interventions and advocacy for women and men experiencing domestic violence and abuse.
The role involves working with the hospital safeguarding leads and co-location in either the George Elliot Hospital or Warwick Hospital; the post holder will work in conjunction with Service management to identify other opportunities for co-location.
- Essential Skills or Experience
-
The post-holder will work within a defined locality, either Stratford-upon-Avon District; North Warwickshire and Nuneaton and Bedworth, or Warwick District and Rugby borough; building links with health professionals and support agencies.
The post holder will provide advice, advocacy and support, in accordance with Refuge’s philosophical principles.
- Benefits
-
Refuge offers a variety of exciting opportunities to learn, develop and grow in your career. We recognise the value everyone brings to the organisation to achieve our aims and are dedicated to developing and rewarding our staff. More details of our benefits can be found in Job Information Pack.
- Other information
-
Closing Date: 9am on Monday 6 February 2023
Interview Date: W/C 21 February 2023
An enhanced Disclosure Barring Service (DBS) certificate will be required for this role.
Refuge is committed to equality, diversity and inclusion and welcomes applications from all sections of the community. However, This /these post/posts is /are restricted to women due to the nature of the role. The Occupational Requirement under Schedule 9 (part 1) of the Equality Act 2010 applies.
To Apply: https://refugecareers.ciphr-irecruit.com/Applicants/vacancy/4579/Domestic-Abuse-Health-Advocate-Educator