Domestic Abuse Health Advocate Educator

Refuge is the UK’s largest provider of specialist services and we are proud to be a leader in our field and an employer of choice, with leading edge systems for supervision, quality management and development. For more information on our work, please visit www.refuge.org.uk .

The post holder will train and provide ongoing support to GP practices and other health professionals to enable primary and secondary care staff to be able to effectively talk to their patients about domestic violence and abuse (DVA), provide early identification and offer appropriate care pathways for female and male victims of domestic violence and abuse aged 16 years and over.

The post holder will work in partnership with a local clinical lead to deliver the model and will participate and support the delivery of safeguarding training and awareness raising sessions to primary and secondary care staff and other multi-agency teams where needed.

The role involves working in partnership within a multi-agency framework to deliver services and promote effective joint working to provide early identification, effective interventions and advocacy for women and men experiencing domestic violence and abuse.

The role involves working with the hospital safeguarding leads and co-location in either the George Elliot Hospital or Warwick Hospital; the post holder will work in conjunction with Service management to identify other opportunities for co-location.