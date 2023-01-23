35 Hour Senior Care Leader (Days)

Senior Care Leader 35 Hrs Per Week Days Ref: P1623 Department: St Joseph's Residential Care Home for Elderly and Dementia Location: Coleshill Salary: £14.04 per hour Closing Date: 28 February 2023

St Joseph’s Care Home, prides itself on providing each resident with high quality, personalised care that affords dignity, choice and respect.

Do you have a passion and commitment to working for a charitable organisation that supports people in the care sector, in need, to improve their quality of life. If so, this will be a great opportunity for you. We are looking to recruit an experienced Senior Care Leader to join our dedicated, motivated and compassionate staff team.

As Senior Care Leader you will be the main lead providing direction and support to care staff on a wing in order to maintain high standards of care practice. You will be responsible to ensure all relevant records and administration are up to date and accurate and that all provisions and supplies required for the daily functioning of the wing are in place. You will work as part of care numbers and have administration days to undertake staff supervisions, wing audits, to include health and safety and infection control audits and return to work interviews.

The successful applicant should have extensive experience of working with elderly people, have a thorough understanding of Care Quality Commission requirements and procedures and have a Diploma Level 3 working in direct care. You should also have strong communication and organisational skills with the ability to prioritise and work on your own initiative. An Enhanced DBS from the Disclosure & Barring Service will be requested for the successful candidate (funded by the Society).

Father Hudson’s Care is a committed employer that proactively pursues our ambitions for equality, diversity and inclusion in all that we do, building on our core values.

As a reward for your dedication to our services we offer the following:-

Benefits:-

Enhanced disclosure from the Disclosure & Barring Service funded by the Society.

Supported and bespoke full induction programme

Enhanced Society Sick Pay and Statutory Sick Pay upon qualifying period

Enhanced Annual Leave entitlements

Free Parking

Group Company Pension Scheme upon qualifying period

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme offering confidential support on personal and professional matters

Refer a friend scheme with financial rewards

Employee suggestion scheme accessible via intranet

On line Payslips

Excellent free on line and face to face training to help develop and enhance your skills

Investing in our employees by giving you the opportunity to study, enhancing developmental opportunities

Monetary Long Service Award recognition

High Infection Prevention and Control Measures

Charity Worker Discount

We guarantee an interview – please speak to Shelley Perryman, Registered Manager on 01675 434559.

We do reserve the right to close this advertisement early if we receive sufficient suitable applications.

To Apply: https://www.fatherhudsons.org.uk/vacancies/senior-care-leader-35-hrs-per-week-days/234.htm