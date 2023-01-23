You will make sure customers receive the highest quality care and support to help them remain safe and comfortable in their own homes.

Summary:

As Care Coordinator you will make sure customers receive the highest quality care and support to help them remain safe and comfortable in their own homes. To ensure all client visits are allocated, to recruit suitable Care and Support Workers and to maintain appropriate office procedures. This is done by being the first port of call for potential/new customers whilst maintaining a responsive and positive relationship with our existing customers and care team.

Job Description:

· As the Care Co-ordinator, you will. Answering all incoming telephone enquiries.

· Implementation of thorough recruitment and vetting procedures of all Care & Support Workers.

· Processing new client referrals.

· Preparing appropriate documentation for Care Co-ordinators.

· Permanent allocation of Care & Support Workers to all client visits and ensuring all visits always covered.

· Administration of all Individual Care & Support Agreements.

· Maintaining client and Care & Support Worker office files and ensuring that they are always up to date.

· always Maintaining computer system up to date.

· Ensuring all clients and Care & Support Worker documentation and electronic records are kept up to date.

· Ensuring all other records are kept up to date.

· To ensure compliance with all office systems and procedures.

· Production of reports and management information as required.

· Be responsible for a team of carers who you will need to regularly liaise with to ensure all calls are covered and attended.

· Make sure that systems are regularly updated, and that the information inputted is accurate.

· Effective implementation of customer care assessments, care & support plans, risk assessments and reviews.

· Taking the on-call phone on a rota basis and ensuring all issues are dealt with effectively.

· To liaise closely with care manager, supervisors, customers, care workers.

· Be willing to complete hands-on care as and when needed to ensure all customer visits are covered.

· Flexible availability including evenings and weekends is a must.

Essential Requirements:

· To be considered for the Care Co-ordinator role, you will need.

· Computer literacy skills

· Clear communication skills

· Experience working within domiciliary care.

· A valid UK driving license and access to a vehicle.

Reports to:

· Registered Manager

· Salary: £20,000.00-£22,000.00 per year

Benefits:

· Company pension

· Employee discount

Enquiries should be directed to hello@orbiscare.co.uk