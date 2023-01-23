Care Giver

Enable individuals to remain in the comfort of their own home with their families & friends and enables individuals to continue to have the choice and flexibility to live their lives how they choose.

Job Description:

· Supporting and assisting with all personal care requirements.

· Preparing meals

· Helping with weekly shopping

· Responding to emergency situations, if needed

· Prompting and administering medication

· Accompanying and transporting patients to appointments / social events

· Facilitating community and recreational outings

· Providing support with hobbies, studies, and social activities

· Observing and reporting any changes in the health or status of the client

· Maintaining patient’s health

· Keeping accurate records of daily needs and medication.

· Providing quality, person centred care.

· Providing domestic support.

· Ensure Clients are at the heart of care delivery and their wishes and preferences enhance their wellbeing.

· Ensure Care Plans and other information about how to support Clients are followed

· Be responsible for informing the Registered Manager or FCS of any changes in the needs of Clients

· Be responsible for promoting and safeguarding the welfare of those individuals they support

Essential Requirements:

Seek opportunities for personal and professional growth

Be a role model for other Care Givers and be an ambassador for the service

Be professional, polite and reasonable at all times.

Location

Orbis Care is community based visiting clients in their own homes therefore you will be required to travel to various locations

Working Hours

5 days over 7-day period, with varying shift patterns as agreed with the manager.

Reports to: Registered Manager or FCS

Enquiries should be directed to hello@orbiscare.co.uk