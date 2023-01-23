We’re looking for a new hero to join our team - an experienced Registered Care Manager, to be based in Henley in Arden. We're on a mission to do things differently and deliver true person-centred care.

We require a Manager who has either comes from a good rated home care service, or an Assistant/Deputy Manager who is looking to grow into the next step. You must be smart, confident and willing to roll your sleeves up. If you’re highly motivated, passionate about care, with a keen attention to detail, we want to hear from you.

This is a fantastic role, where your contribution will be highly valued and rewarded. We offer built in salary increases to reflect and reward you as the business grows, alongside discretionary bonuses. Starting salary is dependent on experience.

We believe in:

· Compassion - to really care for someone, you need to demonstrate compassion, a kindness and willingness to help others

· Empowerment - care should be designed to empower people to live their life on their terms

· Responsiveness - we believe in inclusive care, we listen to deliver what you need

· Dignity - everyone should be treated with respect and honour

· Safety - this is paramount for both for our clients and our teams

We are looking for someone who can:

· Champion our brand values, leading by example

· Lead the office day to day, taking responsibility for all operational matters

· Ensure the business is fully compliant and follows all standards and requirements of CQC

· Be responsible for client safety and commitment to safeguarding of vulnerable adults

· Ensure staffing levels delivery of services and growth,

· Identify opportunities for growth within the business though effective relationships and engagement

· Ensure policies and procedures are always followed by the whole team

· Provide reports to the Directors on the business as required

· Ensure the provision of care meets the needs of the clients

· Ensure all training is monitored and recorded

· Manage staff performance, including staff appraisals, regular supervisory meetings and spot checks

· Take an active part in on call responsibilities

· Liaise with Clients and other care professionals to ensure their ongoing needs are met

· Maintain accurate records and files of care workers and Clients

Experience/Skills:

· Registered Manager/Assistant Manager: 1 year min

· Domiciliary care experience: 3 years +

· Previous experience in Health & Social Care, preferably as a Team Leader or Care Manager

· NVQ Level 5 (or Level 4 and willing to work towards 5)

· Exceptional people management and communication skills

· Strong leadership skills and proven ability to manage and develop teams

Benefits:

· Competitive Salary

· Bonus scheme

· Company Mobile

· Great office location

· Company pension

· Employee discount

· Salary: £30,000.00-£35,000.00 per year

Enquiries should be directed to hello@orbiscare.co.uk

· Experience of CQC and compliance