As Field care supervisor you will make sure customers receive the highest quality care and support to help them remain safe and comfortable in their own homes. This is done by being the first port of

Job Description:

As the Field Care Supervisor, you will.

· Be responsible for a team of carers who you will need to regularly liaise with to ensure all calls are covered and attended.

· Carry out supervisions, appraisals, and support visits with the carers.

· Be responsible for assessments, care plans, risk assessments and spot checks.

· Make sure that systems are regularly updated, and that the information inputted is accurate.

· Supervising care assistants to develop the right skills and experience to deliver the best quality care and support to each customer.

· Effective implementation of customer care assessments, care & support plans, risk assessments and reviews.

· To ensure that all changes to care schedules are reported without delay to the coordinator.

· Taking the on-call phone on a rota basis and ensuring all issues are dealt with effectively.

· To maintain all reporting and ensure records are up to date and reviewed regularly.

· To liaise closely with coordinators, care manager, supervisors, customers, care workers.

· To assist in performance related matters when requested.

· Be willing to complete hands-on care as and when needed to ensure all customer visits are covered.

· Flexible availability including evenings and weekends is a must.

Essential Requirements:

To be considered for the Filed Care Supervisor role, you will need.

· Previous care experience - Team Leader, Field Care Supervisor or Senior Care Assistant

· Computer literacy skills

· Clear communication skills

· Minimum of a Level 2 in Health & Social Care Adults

· Experience working within domiciliary at a senior level

· A valid UK driving license and access to a vehicle.

Reports to:

· Registered Manager

· Salary: £22,000.00-£24,000.00 per year

Benefits:

· Company pension

· Employee discount

Enquiries should be directed to hello@orbiscare.co.uk