Care Coordinator South Warwickshire GP Federation Kenilworth From £23,871 a year - Full-time, Permanent

Care Coordinator

South Warwickshire GP Federation

Kenilworth

From £23,871 a year - Full-time, Permanent

South Warwickshire GP Federation (SWGP) seek 2 enthusiastic and proactive Care Coordinators to develop as General Practice Care Coordinators on behalf of the Kenilworth and Warwick PCN which is made up of the following practices:

Castle Medical Centre

Abbey Medical Centre

Avonside Health Centre

Priory Medical Centre

Chase Meadow Health Centre

Salary is dependent on experience and qualifications and includes NHS pension + 25 days holiday. Due to the geography and nature of the this role a clean UK driving licence and full use of care is essential.

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: From £23,871.00 per year

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Work Location: One location

Application deadline: 19/01/2023

Expected start date: 01/04/2023

To Apply: https://uk.indeed.com/job/care-coordinator-4983e57668f07eda