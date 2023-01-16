Care Coordinator South Warwickshire GP Federation Kenilworth From £23,871 a year - Full-time, Permanent
South Warwickshire GP Federation (SWGP) seek 2 enthusiastic and proactive Care Coordinators to develop as General Practice Care Coordinators on behalf of the Kenilworth and Warwick PCN which is made up of the following practices:
Castle Medical Centre
Abbey Medical Centre
Avonside Health Centre
Priory Medical Centre
Chase Meadow Health Centre
Salary is dependent on experience and qualifications and includes NHS pension + 25 days holiday. Due to the geography and nature of the this role a clean UK driving licence and full use of care is essential.
Job Types: Full-time, Permanent
Salary: From £23,871.00 per year
Schedule:
- Monday to Friday
Work Location: One location
Application deadline: 19/01/2023
Expected start date: 01/04/2023
To Apply: https://uk.indeed.com/job/care-coordinator-4983e57668f07eda