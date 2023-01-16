Physicians Associate South Warwickshire GP Federation Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 From £41,614 a year - Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

South Warwickshire GP Federation (SWGP) seek an enthusiastic and proactive Physician Associates to develop as General Practice Physician Associate on behalf of the Dene and Stour Valley PCN which is made up of the following practices:

Shipston Medical Centre

Meon Medical Centre

Hastings House Surgery

Your work location: Meon Medical Centre covering the area Lower Quinton and Outskirts of Stratford.

Salary is dependent on experience and qualifications and includes NHS pension + 25 days holiday. Due to the geography and nature of the this role a clean UK driving licence and full use of car is essential.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

Salary: From £41,614.00 per year

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Work Location: One location

Application deadline: 27/01/2023

To Apply: https://uk.indeed.com/job/physicians-associate-833ed59453b5b3b9