Physicians Associate South Warwickshire GP Federation Stratford-upon-Avon CV37 From £41,614 a year - Full-time, Part-time, Permanent
Physicians Associate
South Warwickshire GP Federation
Stratford-upon-Avon CV37
From £41,614 a year - Full-time, Part-time, Permanent
South Warwickshire GP Federation (SWGP) seek an enthusiastic and proactive Physician Associates to develop as General Practice Physician Associate on behalf of the Dene and Stour Valley PCN which is made up of the following practices:
Shipston Medical Centre
Meon Medical Centre
Hastings House Surgery
Your work location: Meon Medical Centre covering the area Lower Quinton and Outskirts of Stratford.
Salary is dependent on experience and qualifications and includes NHS pension + 25 days holiday. Due to the geography and nature of the this role a clean UK driving licence and full use of car is essential.
Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent
Salary: From £41,614.00 per year
Schedule:
- Monday to Friday
Work Location: One location
Application deadline: 27/01/2023
To Apply: https://uk.indeed.com/job/physicians-associate-833ed59453b5b3b9