Act for Autism Workshops

FREE workshop series dedicated to supporting family members and carers of autistic adults and children.

Act for Autism in collaboration with Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are offering a series of Warwickshire County Council commissioned workshops as part of the Community Autism Support Service (CASS). Act for Autism is a social enterprise providing unique insights into autism through specialist workshops and coaching.

Course One: A workshop exploring isolation and anxiety of autistic adults aged 18+ aimed at family members/partners/informal carers.

Thursday 12th January 2023 6:30pm – 9pm

What’s in it for you:

• The workshop will be led by two qualified Act for Autism trainers

• Share 20 years of knowledge, research, experience and parenting

• Delivered with passion and drive • Will include the voice of autistic advocates

• Will include time for reflection and discussion

This workshop will help explain why the person you live with or care for may be experiencing isolation and anxiety and how to support, build confidence and build motivation. This session is running alongside a second workshop exploring ‘independence and advocacy’. Family members/ partners/informal carers are invited to attend either, or both, of these sessions. The workshop will allow room for discussion and representation from experts by experience.

Venue: This course is delivered online

Cost: FREE

To Book: Act for Autism & CASS Workshop: Understanding Isolation & Anxiety Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

Course Two: A workshop exploring independence and advocacy of autistic adults aged 18+ aimed at family members/partners/informal carers.

Wednesday 11th January 2022 10am – 12:30pm (In Person)

What’s in it for you:

• The workshop will be led by two qualified Act for Autism trainers

• Share 20 years of knowledge, research, experience and parenting

• Delivered with passion and drive

• Will include the voice of autistic advocates

• Will include time for reflection and discussion

This workshop will explore the importance of independence, self-awareness and self-advocacy, and give you ideas and strategies to help the person you live with or care for. This session is running alongside a second workshop exploring ‘isolation and anxiety’. Family members/partners/informal carers are invited to attend either, or both, of these sessions. The workshop will allow room for discussion and representation from experts by experience.

Venue: Cooper’s Lodge 61 St Nicholas Street Coventry CV1 4BN Please Note: There is no parking available at the venue. There is some on street parking on St Nicholas Street, as well as two-hour free parking or pay and display at the Canal Basin, CV1 4LY. There is also other on-street parking located close by at Draper’s Fields, Leicester Row and St Columba’s Close.

Cost: FREE

To Book: Act for Autism & CASS Workshop: 'Independence and Advocacy' Registration, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

Course Three: A workshop focussing on transitions between educational and/or organisational settings.

One course for parents/family members/informal carers, and another course for professionals only.

Thursday 9th March 2023 (parents, family members and informal carers only) 6:30pm – 9pm

Thursday 16th March 2023 (professionals only) 10am – 12:30pm

What’s in it for you:

• The workshop will be led by two qualified Act for Autism trainers

• Share 20 years of knowledge, research, experience and parenting

• Delivered with passion and drive • Will include the voice of autistic advocates

• Will include time for reflection and discussion

By attending this workshop, you will:

• Understand neurodevelopmental conditions including autism.

• Understand the science behind the challenges of transition periods.

• Gain skills to support the autistic individuals in your service.

• Help individuals transition through education/organisational settings.

• Help improve attendance at school/college/work.

• Help reduce anxiety.

• Prevent potential escalation of mental health issues.

• Help manage life transitions.

Venue: This course is delivered online

Cost: FREE

To Book:

For Parents, Family Members and Informal Carers: Act for Autism & CASS Support Workshop: 'Transition Periods' Registration, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

For Professionals: Act for Autism & CASS Support Workshop: Transition Periods (Professionals) Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

Course Four: A workshop on autism in girls for families and/or professionals.

Thursday 26th January 2023 10am – 12:30pm Online

Wednesday 8th March 2023 10am – 12:30pm In person

What’s in it for you:

• The workshop will be led by two qualified Act for Autism trainers

• Share 20 years of knowledge, research, experience and parenting

• Delivered with passion and drive

• Will include the voice of autistic advocates

• Will include time for reflection and discussion

By attending this workshop, you will have the opportunity to explore the difference in presentation and how to support autistic girls.

Venue: This course is delivered in person and online (In Person: Cooper’s Lodge 61 St Nicholas Street Coventry CV1 4BN Please Note: There is no parking available at the venue. There is some on street parking on St Nicholas Street, as well as two-hour free parking or pay and display at the Canal Basin, CV1 4LY. There is also other on-street parking located close by at Draper’s Fields, Leicester Row and St Columba’s Close.)

Cost: FREE

To Book:

For in person sessions: Act for Autism & CASS Support Workshop: 'Connecting with Autistic girls' Tickets, Wed 8 Mar 2023 at 10:00 | Eventbrite

For online sessions: Act for Autism & CASS Support Workshop: Connecting with Autistic Girls Registration, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

Course Five: A facilitated session to explore gender issues faced by autistic individuals and their families.

If your child or the person you are supporting is concerned or curious about their gender this is a useful session for you to discuss your or their concerns.

One course for parents/family members/informal carers, and another course for professionals only.

Thursday 23rd March 2023 (parents, family members and informal carers only) 10am – 12:30pm

Thursday 2nd February 2023 (professionals only) 10am – 12:30pm

What’s in it for you:

• The workshop will be led by two qualified Act for Autism trainers

• Share 20 years of knowledge, research, experience and parenting

• Delivered with passion and drive • Will include the voice of autistic advocates

• Will include time for reflection and discussion

Venue: This course is delivered online

Cost: FREE

To Book:

For Parents, Family Members and Informal Carers: Gender Identity online workshop Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

For Professionals: Gender Identity online workshop (For Professionals) Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

Course Six: Understanding autism: training for family members/informal carers of adults of 18-25 yrs. A facilitated session supporting your understanding of your young person’s diagnosis.

This session will help parents and carers understand the condition and therefore help the young person identify confidently with their autism.

Thursday 19th January 2023 6:30pm – 9pm

What’s in it for you:

• The workshop will be led by two qualified Act for Autism trainers

• Share 20 years of knowledge, research, experience and parenting

• Delivered with passion and drive

• Will include the voice of autistic advocates

• Will include time for reflection and discussion

Venue: This course is delivered online

Cost: FREE

To Book: Understanding Autism - online workshop Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

If you have any queries or questions regarding the Act for Autism courses, contact the Community Autism Support Service (CASS) on (024) 7663 1835 or at autismsupport@cwmind.org.uk.

For more information, go to www.cwmind.org.uk/diverseortypical/