Arts Uplift Calendar of Events February to March 2023

FREE Fun arts workshops for people living with dementia and their carers with opportunities to chat over a cup of tea!

Movement, Music and Memories with Kath Kimber-McTiffen

Take part in a range of movement to music sessions with like minded people based on themes such as Going Out, Schooldays and Celebrations with patient support and guidance. Can be seated and suits all abilities!

Fridays 24 Feb, 3,10,17,24,31 March 11am to 12.30pm Kenilworth library, 11 Smalley Pl, Kenilworth CV8 1QG

Arts and Crafts with Jessica Hartshorn

Take part in a range of carefully crafted sessions such as painting, creating beautiful mobiles, printing and colourful collages with patient support and guidance.

Thursdays 2pm to 3.30pm 23 Feb, 2,9,16,23,30 March Old Meeting United Reformed Church, Old Meeting Yard, Leicester St, Bedworth CV12 8JR

Booking essential

Tel: 07946 585978 or E: jenny@artsuplift.co.uk

www.artsuplift.co.uk/arts-for-dementia-warwickshire