Leamington farmer prosecuted

Warwickshire Trading Standards have prosecuted a farmer from Leamington Spa under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

A Leamington Spa farmer has been prosecuted by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards Service.

At Coventry Magistrates Court on Wednesday 7 December 2022, Mr Ewan David Wells (age 64) of Main Street, Hunningham, Leamington Spa pleaded guilty to three offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The charges covered a period between November 2019 and May 2021.

Mr Wells caused unnecessary suffering to a sheep by failing to take appropriate action to promptly obtain veterinary attention or arrange for its humane destruction. He failed to clean out the areas where his animals were housed, resulting in a heavy accumulation of muck and slurry that in turn led to the contamination of food and water. He also failed to ensure there was adequate water provision.

Finally, he failed to protect his animals from pain, suffering, injury, and disease as there was barbed wire, rubbish, and scrap metal in areas which his animals had access to.

Mr Wells has previous convictions for similar offences and over a number of years has received compliance inspection visits from Animal Health and Welfare agencies, who provided him with advice and assistance.

Mr Wells will be sentenced on 29 June 2023.