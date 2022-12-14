Street Lighting - Christmas and New Year operating times 2022/23

Information regarding the street lighting schedule over the Christmas and New Year period.
The lights will remain on all night on:
- Friday 23 December 2022,
- Saturday 24 December 2022
- Sunday 25 December 2022
- Monday 26 December 2022
The lights will operate to the normal pattern of working on:
- Tuesday 27 December 2022
- Wednesday 28 December 2022
- Thursday 29 December 2022
The lights will remain on all night on:
- Friday 30 December 2022
- Saturday 31 December 2022
- Sunday 1 January 2023
The lights will revert to the normal pattern of working from:
- Tuesday 2 January 2023