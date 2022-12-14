Street Lighting - Christmas and New Year operating times 2022/23

Information regarding the street lighting schedule over the Christmas and New Year period.

The lights will remain on all night on:

Friday 23 December 2022,

Saturday 24 December 2022

Sunday 25 December 2022

Monday 26 December 2022

The lights will operate to the normal pattern of working on:

Tuesday 27 December 2022

Wednesday 28 December 2022

Thursday 29 December 2022

The lights will remain on all night on:

Friday 30 December 2022

Saturday 31 December 2022

Sunday 1 January 2023

The lights will revert to the normal pattern of working from: