Personalisation Programme Support Officer (Part Time) George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust

We are excited to be expanding our Personalisation Programme team here in the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System. The post is System-wide, but is hosted by George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, with the opportunity to work from either GEH and/or Westgate House in Warwick, as well as from home subject to business needs.

Our relatively new programme team is entirely focused on supporting partners to deliver personalised care across Coventry and Warwickshire. We are passionate to ensure that health and care is delivered in a way that is focused on "what matters to you" and are working with a wide range of stakeholders and partners to support the delivery of a number of initiatives.

As Support Officer you will play a key role in ensuring that high quality administrative project support is provided to the programme, with responsibility for managing diaries and producing selected reports and correspondence on behalf of the programme staff.

Full information and an application link can be found here:

For any questions and further information please contact Programme Manager Karen Higgins karen.higgins@geh.nhs.uk, 07747 008744

Application deadline is 19/12/22