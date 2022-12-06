A46 Stoneleigh Junction Closure: January 2023

To minimise disruption during the Christmas period, Warwickshire County Council has taken the decision to delay the move of the Stoneleigh Junction bridge deck until the new year.

As the £38m A46 Stoneleigh Junction scheme reaches an important new milestone, Warwickshire County Council is advising residents of closures in the new year, which will allow for the moving of the new bridge deck into position.

To allow this move to take place, closures will be in place along the A46 between 17 January and 22 January. Further details on closure extents and timings will be provided closer to the move. On the stated days, diversion routes will be well-signposted throughout.

The overall aim of the Stoneleigh Junction scheme is to reduce the regular delays and queueing traffic, improve road safety for all users and ensure the junction has the capacity that will be required to meet future growth in the sub-region.

The Stoneleigh Junction Scheme is being funded by Warwickshire County Council, The Department for Transport, the West Midlands Combined Authority with developer contributions from the University of Warwick and Whitley South Works through the Coventry & Warwickshire Development Partnership.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways, said: “These closures are essential in order to allow for delivery and installation of the bridge deck, which forms part of the Stoneleigh Junction Improvement Scheme.

“We would like to sincerely thank local residents for their continued patience with these essential developments to the junction, which forms part of this Council’s commitment to ensuring that residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure.”

You can find out more and follow the progress of the scheme, including the diversion routes for this closure, by visiting: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/a46-stoneleigh-junction/1