Can you help to shape service plans for SEND support in Warwickshire?

In Warwickshire we want all children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) to lead a fulfilling life and be part of their community.

To achieve this, children, young people, their families and key stakeholders are being asked for their views on proposed changes to the SEND and Inclusion service offer.

The consultation will run from 5 December 2022 to 26 February 2023 and will include both face to face events and online broadcasts to be held in January 2023, for anyone who would like to find out more.

As part of a wider programme of work being undertaken to improve outcomes for children and young people with SEND, the consultation will give parents, carers, children, young people and key stakeholders the opportunity to have their say on the proposed changes to both the core and traded offer currently provided for education settings across the county.

The core offer includes the things the Council agrees are right things to do to help to improve support services for children and young people with SEND. The proposed changes to the traded offer include things that the council could provide, such as specialist training, if other agencies such as schools and education settings wish to pay for them.

The feedback from the consultation will be used to help improve the range of services provided by the Council to ensure that education settings have the right resources and skills to meet the needs of their learners and that all children and young people with special educational needs feel fully supported.

Talking about the consultation, Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education, said:

“Working together with our partners, we want to improve the outcomes for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities by promoting inclusion in mainstream settings, giving schools the skills and resources to meet the needs of learners and building the confidence of parents and carers.

“As part of the consultation we are not seeking to stop or reduce any current SEND and Inclusion Services. The intention is to enhance the services we provide to ensure that education settings have the right support at the right time, training and appropriate resources to meet the needs of their learners with SEND. So please have your say and help us to shape the SEND and Inclusion Service offer to education settings across the county.”

To find out more and to respond to the consultation visit ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/. Details of the drop-in events and online broadcasts will be added to the main consultation page once confirmed. If you would like any further information, please email sendchange@warwickshire.gov.uk or call the Family Information Service on 01926 742274.