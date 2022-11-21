Team Leader - UASC Young People Living Waters Services Ltd.
Team Leader - UASC Young People
Living Waters Services Ltd.
£11.00 – 12.30 an hour
28 days annual leave (including bank holidays)
Pension Scheme
Learning and Development including coaching and professional qualification support
Job Purpose:
- To deliver a highly effective supported living service to YP (YP) aged 16 to 25.
- To provide leadership and relevant support to the team within the service.
- To ensure the team is enabling YP to have maximum control over all aspects of their daily life and to ensure they are supported to develop their abilities in line with their Pathway Plans and risk assessment.
- To provide support following current best practices, LWS policy & procedures and regulatory requirements under the direction of the Service Manager.
https://livingwatersltd.co.uk/job-application-form/
0330 113 2680