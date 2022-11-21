Support Worker (Multiple Roles) - Rugby Care Through the Millennium
Support Worker (Multiple Roles) - Rugby
Care Through the Millennium
We have various permanent shifts on offer.
You'll work an average of 42 hours per week over a two-week period (this will include working weekends and bank holidays).
Week one: 3 x 12 hour shifts
Week two: 4 x 12 hour shifts
Requirements: You'll need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19
You'll also need an enhance DBS check.
If you'd like to find out more, call 0121 433 5666 or email recruitment@cttm.co.uk