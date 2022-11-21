A46 Stoneleigh Junction Lane Closures December 2022

Find out more about the A46 Stoneleigh Junction lane closures in December 2022

As the £38m A46 Stoneleigh Junction scheme reaches an important new milestone, Warwickshire County Council is advising residents of upcoming lane closures to allow for the moving of the new bridge deck into position.

To allow this move to take place, the following lane closures will be in place:

13th-15th December 2022 – A46 Northbound reduced to one lane.

Traffic management proposed to enable the delivery of the specialist equipment to enable the A46 bridge deck move.

The first week in January will be used as a contingency if there is inclement weather affecting the above date.

16th-18th December 2022 – A46 Mainline reduced to one lane in each direction.

Traffic management proposed to enable the new A46 Bridge deck to be moved into place.

The first weekend in January will be used as a contingency if there is inclement weather affecting the above date.

These measures will run between 13th December and 18th December on the stated days and well signposted, diversion routes will be in place throughout.

The overall aim of the Stoneleigh Junction scheme is to reduce the regular delays and queueing traffic, improve road safety for all users and ensure the junction has the capacity that will be required to meet future growth in the sub-region.

The Stoneleigh Junction Scheme is being funded by Warwickshire County Council, The Department for Transport, the West Midlands Combined Authority with developer contributions from the University of Warwick and Whitley South Works through the Coventry & Warwickshire Development Partnership.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways, said: “These lane closures are essential in order to allow for delivery and installation of the bridge deck, which forms part of the Stoneleigh Junction Improvement Scheme. We would like to sincerely thank local residents for their continued patience with these essential developments to the junction, which forms part of this Council’s commitment to ensuring that residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure.”

You can find out more and follow the progress of the scheme, including the diversion routes for this closure, by visiting: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/a46-stoneleigh-junction/1