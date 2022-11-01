Warwickshire Libraries launches new Business Resources service

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service has launched a new Business Resources webpage, which is available to access for free through the Warwickshire Libraries online catalogue.

The information and services available on the webpage have been carefully selected to provide support for anyone looking to start or develop a business, or for those who are considering self-employment, thinking about new career options, or preparing for a job interview.

The Business Resources webpage features COBRA, a brand new eResource offer by Warwickshire Libraries with more than 4,000 factsheets, market reports, contacts, and sources of funding and support. It also provides hundreds of practical guides to help start up more than 350 different types of business. COBRA is ideal for anyone looking to start a business, write a business or marketing plan, or conduct research into a new market.

The new webpage also provides access to a selection of research websites including the Oxford Dictionary of Business & Management, the Oxford Dictionary of Economics, the Oxford Research Encyclopaedia of Business and Management, and Access to Research. All of these resources, including walk-in access to view academic articles in person at your local library, are free as a library member. To sign-up, you can speak to a member of staff at your local library or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary

Most of Warwickshire’s libraries offer free Wi-Fi, public computer access and workspaces, and printing and photocopying facilities. Nuneaton, Rugby, and Leamington libraries also offer Let’s Make spaces to get hands-on with the latest technologies from 3D printing and virtual reality to robotics. There are IT Help and support sessions available which take place regularly at libraries across the county, and Cyber Safe Warwickshire also deliver regular free sessions to raise awareness of how to protect yourself online.

Books on business related subjects are available to borrow for library members in person or through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks. Newspapers and magazines are also available through Pressreader & Libby.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Supporting Warwickshire’s economy through free access to business knowledge and resources is vital, as it will help business owners across our county to not only survive, but to thrive. Warwickshire Libraries already provide vibrant and safe spaces to learn all about business with help from our friendly and welcoming staff, and the Business Resources webpage is a great online addition to the support services we provide. “This is a great opportunity for current and prospective business owners to be equipped with the right knowledge through Warwickshire Libraries in order to both achieve and succeed in business.”

Visit the new Business Resources webpage at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/librarybusinessresources

To find out more about the range of library services available, please ask a member of staff in your local library or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries.