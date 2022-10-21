Support Worker for Adults Only (Multiple Roles) Ceiba Community Support
Support Worker for Adults Only (Multiple Roles)
Ceiba Community Support
Hours of Work: Full time (37 hours per week)
Part time (16 hours per week)
Casual (when and as needed)
Hourly rate: Starting from £10.30 to £11.30
Place of work: Coventry, Leamington Spa, Warwick or Stratford upon Avon
Length of Contract: Permanent or zero hours depending on hours of work
https://ceibacommunitysupport.co.uk/work.html
Please send completed application form along with a covering letter and yours most recent CV to weronika@ceibacommunitysupport.co.uk