Care Worker - Lillington

Ceiba Community Support

Our rates of pay start at £10.30ph and £45 per sleep-ins.

We have a position available to work specifically with a lady at her home diagnosed with bipolar disorder but paralysed and a wheelchair user. She lives in Lillington, Leamington Spa. We work there from 10 am to 11.30 pm with a sleep-in. We have a team with a rotating shift pattern and are looking for someone to do approx two shifts per week.

