Supported Living Support Workers –  Learning Disabilities, Autism, Mental Health

New Directions

Full time (Ref: SLFT) (35 hours per week) and part time (Ref: SLPT) shifts available, including evenings, weekends, and sleep-ins (paid at the rate of £70.47 per session).

We would particularly welcome applicants who can work weekend shifts

Salary £17,472 up to £18,163 per annum (£9.60 up to £9.98 per hour), pro rata for part time hours

Overtime regularly available

https://newdirectionsrugby.org.uk/vacancies/