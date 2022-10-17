Personal Assistant (Near Coleshill) Penderels Trust
Penderels Trust
Location: Near Coleshill, West Midlands
Hourly Rate of pay: £10 per hour & 45p business mileage
Hours per week: 15 hours a week
Specific days/times required:
• Monday, 7.00am to 10am
• Tuesday, 7.00am to 10am
• Wednesday, 7.00am to 10am
• Thursday, 7.00am to 10am
• Friday, 7.00am to 10am
**Applicants must be 25 years of age or over**
