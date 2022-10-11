IT Support Engineer WCS Care
IT Support Engineer
WCS Care
- Salary - £30,000
- 37.5 hours per week with the need to work flexibly to meet the needs of the role
- Must have a driving licence (mileage is paid)
- 25 days annual leave plus bank holidays
- Employee benefit scheme and health and wellbeing support programme
Please note: The closing date for applications is Monday 17 October 2022. To apply for this role, please complete the details below and a member of the team will be in touch.
https://www.wcs-care.co.uk/opportunities/