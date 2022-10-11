Project Manager

Project Manager Midway Care Group, Glebe Road (Leamington Spa)

Project Manager

Hours: Full-time 37.5hrs per week

Salary: Up to £25k DOE

Job Description:

  • Support and supervision of staff and acting as a Shift leader  
  • Supporting Service Users in achieving daily living skills
  • Identifying and meeting the needs of the individual
  • Developing and maintaining relationships with Service Users, staff and the local community
  • Positively encouraging choices in keeping with the rights of people with a Learning Disability
  • To work additional hours when authorised and as necessitated by the needs of the business and take part in on-call
  • Supporting the Locality Manager to ensure the relevant legislation is achieved and where shortfalls are found, to make remedial action to meet the developments

Experience/Qualifications:

  • Previous experience
  • Learning Disabilities
  • Preferably within a Residential and Supported Living setting

Published: 11th October 2022

