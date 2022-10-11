Project Manager Midway Care Group, Glebe Road (Leamington Spa)
Project Manager
Hours: Full-time 37.5hrs per week
Salary: Up to £25k DOE
Job Description:
- Support and supervision of staff and acting as a Shift leader
- Supporting Service Users in achieving daily living skills
- Identifying and meeting the needs of the individual
- Developing and maintaining relationships with Service Users, staff and the local community
- Positively encouraging choices in keeping with the rights of people with a Learning Disability
- To work additional hours when authorised and as necessitated by the needs of the business and take part in on-call
- Supporting the Locality Manager to ensure the relevant legislation is achieved and where shortfalls are found, to make remedial action to meet the developments
Experience/Qualifications:
- Previous experience
- Learning Disabilities
- Preferably within a Residential and Supported Living setting
